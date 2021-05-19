Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

CSU Producer Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 43.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 6.5% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,762. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

