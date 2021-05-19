Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.03. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 771,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,420 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 69.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 701,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

