Aion Price Tops $0.24 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $120.43 million and $34.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,333.22 or 0.96938277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.41 or 0.01369129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.69 or 0.00580858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00346907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00151343 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005256 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

