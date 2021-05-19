AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIBRF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIBRF opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

