Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

