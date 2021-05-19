agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s previous close.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $31.19 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

