Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

AGTI stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

