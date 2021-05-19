Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

AGTI opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

