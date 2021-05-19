Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.16. 10,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,329. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

