Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 5.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 218,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,313,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $900.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

