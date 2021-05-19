Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.90. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,229,808 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $56.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

