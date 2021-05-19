Aequi Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 19th (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Aequi Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 19th. Aequi Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 22.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

