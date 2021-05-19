Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

