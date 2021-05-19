Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

