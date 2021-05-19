Adviser Investments LLC Invests $244,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of General Motors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $233,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $15,152,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of GM opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

