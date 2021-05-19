Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,408,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,805 shares of company stock worth $3,857,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

