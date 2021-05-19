Adviser Investments LLC Buys 109 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.97 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

