Adviser Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Tilray by 2,625.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

