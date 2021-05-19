Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

