AdvicePeriod LLC Purchases 993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,087 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

