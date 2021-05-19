AdvicePeriod LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

