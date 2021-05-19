AdvicePeriod LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 328,782 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after buying an additional 234,480 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $69.87 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.