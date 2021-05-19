AdvicePeriod LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AdvicePeriod LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

VO stock opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $152.41 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

