Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

