AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.94. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $854.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.