Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, reaching $474.72. 14,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.66 and a 200-day moving average of $479.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

