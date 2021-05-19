Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.58. 22,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.73. The company has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

