Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.93 million.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.45. 9,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,976. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $913,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $913,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $156,150.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,995.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,783 shares of company stock valued at $30,359,470 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

