Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,960 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth $814,000.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

