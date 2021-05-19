Actinium 1-Day Volume Reaches $34,336.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $729,853.53 and approximately $34,336.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3,114.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,197,950 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

