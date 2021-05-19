AceD Trading Down 41.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, AceD has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $224,873.33 and $1,830.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

