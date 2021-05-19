Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

LON:ACRL opened at GBX 53.98 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.07 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. Accrol Group has a twelve month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.