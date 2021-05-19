Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,373. The firm has a market cap of $707.82 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

