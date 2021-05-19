Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Abiomed by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Abiomed by 15.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $272.97 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.37 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

