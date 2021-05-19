Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.20 (LON:ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ASEI opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 319.22. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.03).

In other news, insider Caroline Hitch purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £10,121 ($13,223.15).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

