Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,085. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

