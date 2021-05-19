Aavegotchi Market Cap Hits $58.67 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $58.67 million and approximately $29.65 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.62 or 0.01469957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00118642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,972,312 coins and its circulating supply is 44,492,348 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

