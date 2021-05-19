8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0034 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $741,056.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000980 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001701 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

