$836.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post $836.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $850.00 million and the lowest is $827.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $176.98. 528,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average is $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

