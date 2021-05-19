$78.06 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report sales of $78.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.39 million and the lowest is $66.95 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $326.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $356.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $477.26 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $497.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 477,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

