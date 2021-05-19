$766.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce $766.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.70 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $814.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.