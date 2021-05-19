748,818 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 748,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,963,000. Diageo comprises about 1.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $190.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

