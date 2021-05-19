$7.15 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $7.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.37 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $28.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

