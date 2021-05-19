$6.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $6.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.28 million and the highest is $6.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $25.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $27.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.14 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $39.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 57,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

