$6.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $6.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.28 million and the highest is $6.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $25.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $27.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.14 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $39.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 57,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.