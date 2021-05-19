$59.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report $59.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $64.82 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $268.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $286.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $397.95 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,192,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 622,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $434.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

