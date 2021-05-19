5,796 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

