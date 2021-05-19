$551.64 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce sales of $551.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.72 million and the lowest is $542.55 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $456.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Boston Partners lifted its position in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $492.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

