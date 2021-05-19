54,894 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $90.82 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

