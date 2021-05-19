4,753 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

