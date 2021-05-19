4,564 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 415,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.